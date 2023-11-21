SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,559 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.67% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $23,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,827,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,359,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,070,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,313,000 after buying an additional 716,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,619,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.89 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

