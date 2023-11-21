Scottish Mortgage (SMT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on December 15th

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Scottish Mortgage stock opened at GBX 719.38 ($9.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 676.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 672.49. Scottish Mortgage has a one year low of GBX 604.80 ($7.57) and a one year high of GBX 805.40 ($10.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT)

