Scottish Mortgage (SMT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on December 15th

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Scottish Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Scottish Mortgage stock opened at GBX 719.38 ($9.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 676.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 672.49. Scottish Mortgage has a one year low of GBX 604.80 ($7.57) and a one year high of GBX 805.40 ($10.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Scottish Mortgage Company Profile

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

