Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 360.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,634 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schneider National worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after acquiring an additional 244,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Schneider National by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,134,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,028,000 after purchasing an additional 273,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,388,000 after purchasing an additional 227,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after buying an additional 297,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Schneider National from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

