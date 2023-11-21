Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.52 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

