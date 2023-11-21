Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $127.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $130.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

