Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $238,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.