NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 36,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of NetApp worth $26,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,399,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.84.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

