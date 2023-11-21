Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 93,452 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93,452 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $25,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

