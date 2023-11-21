Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 90,380 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,380 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.83% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $27,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 124,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.