Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $43,712,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.94. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

