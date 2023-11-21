Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $26.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.30% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $26,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $523.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $336.15 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.43 and a 200-day moving average of $485.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

