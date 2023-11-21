Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $25.74 Million Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,642 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 3.06% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $25,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KREF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 0.89. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 384.64 and a quick ratio of 384.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -573.33%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

