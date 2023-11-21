Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $26,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $166.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

