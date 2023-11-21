Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,642 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 3.06% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $25,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KREF opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $853.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 384.64, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -573.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

