Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 16,355 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,502 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Coinbase Global worth $26,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,058 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $111,843.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,442.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $111,843.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,413 shares in the company, valued at $919,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,257 shares of company stock worth $4,607,832. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

