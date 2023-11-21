Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 12,931 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.30% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $26,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,484,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100,052 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,583,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,878,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $523.21 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $336.15 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.