Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 33,676 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.37% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $23,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 41.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,121 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 26.2% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

