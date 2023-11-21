Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Mainz Biomed from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYNZ

Mainz Biomed Stock Down 4.1 %

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Shares of MYNZ stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Mainz Biomed has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.