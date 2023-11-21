Lok’nStore Group Plc (LOK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lok’nStore Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lok’nStore Group stock opened at GBX 768.88 ($9.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Lok’nStore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 621.90 ($7.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,000 ($12.51). The stock has a market cap of £252.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,800.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 691.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 765.16.

Insider Activity at Lok’nStore Group

In related news, insider Simon Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.56), for a total value of £15,280 ($19,116.73). In other news, insider Ray Davies sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 673 ($8.42), for a total transaction of £201,900 ($252,596.02). Also, insider Simon Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.56), for a total transaction of £15,280 ($19,116.73). Insiders have sold a total of 39,806 shares of company stock worth $27,431,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Featured Stories

