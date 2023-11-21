Livermore Investments (LON:LIV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Livermore Investments (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Livermore Investments Stock Up 2.7 %
LIV stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £62.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 11.44. Livermore Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.63).
Livermore Investments Company Profile
