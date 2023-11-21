Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Zynex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zynex by 183.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 405,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 1,148.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 2,412.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 202,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Zynex had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zynex in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

