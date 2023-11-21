Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $295,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UBER opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

