Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 21,881 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,881 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FULT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after buying an additional 1,149,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,569,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after purchasing an additional 410,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 128,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

FULT stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.