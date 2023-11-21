ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ITT by 40.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ITT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ITT by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in ITT by 1.0% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 432,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ITT by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

