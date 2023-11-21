iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.78% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $24,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $269.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.35. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $256.33 and a 1-year high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

