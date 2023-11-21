Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1281 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWY opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.19 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

