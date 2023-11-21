Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Friday, November 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $158,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

