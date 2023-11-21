Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Insulet worth $21,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 51.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $181.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.