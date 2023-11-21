Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.21 on December 22nd

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Trading Up 1.0 %

IHC opened at GBX 39.90 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.22 million, a PE ratio of -3,990.00 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 29 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 85 ($1.06).

Insider Activity at Inspiration Healthcare Group

In other Inspiration Healthcare Group news, insider Neil Campbell bought 7,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £2,437.12 ($3,049.07). In other Inspiration Healthcare Group news, insider Alan Olby bought 19,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £6,851.95 ($8,572.44). Also, insider Neil Campbell bought 7,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,437.12 ($3,049.07). 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

