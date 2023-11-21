Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

Hibbett Stock Performance

HIBB stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $664.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Hibbett from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hibbett

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 83.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.