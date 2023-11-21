Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,364 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.0 %

TTWO opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.