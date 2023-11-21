Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 7,711 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -345.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

