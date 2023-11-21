Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Avantax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTA. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Avantax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantax alerts:

Avantax Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVTA opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Avantax, Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $953.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTA. TheStreet cut shares of Avantax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. William Blair cut Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Avantax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barrington Research cut Avantax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVTA

Avantax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.