Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Avantax at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTA. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Avantax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avantax Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVTA opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. Avantax, Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $953.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Avantax Company Profile
Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.
