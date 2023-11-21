Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SYK opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

