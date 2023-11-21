Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,505 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Qualys worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 86.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 761,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,373,000 after buying an additional 353,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $14,892,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth about $14,095,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $763,707.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,671 shares in the company, valued at $23,152,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $763,707.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,578.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,182 shares of company stock worth $2,399,037 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

Qualys Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.49 and its 200-day moving average is $142.84. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $180.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.38. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

