Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,213 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $270.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.24 and a 200-day moving average of $234.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $274.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.