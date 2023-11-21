Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,349 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $77,615,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,384,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $550,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,891.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $550,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,891.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,425 shares of company stock worth $1,826,659. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

