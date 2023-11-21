Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 278,721 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.