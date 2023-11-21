Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,503 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Progyny worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 48.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Progyny by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.