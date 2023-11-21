GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

GGN stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 127,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 58,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

