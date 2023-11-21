Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

