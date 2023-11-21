Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,978 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.40% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $169,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

