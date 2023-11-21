Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Realty Income worth $22,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

