Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,604,000 after acquiring an additional 138,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $200.71 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

