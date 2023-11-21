Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 206 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Paychex by 113.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after buying an additional 142,656 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Paychex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

