Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,014 shares of company stock worth $35,244,721 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

