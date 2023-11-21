Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.5 %

RIO opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.71.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

