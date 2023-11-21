Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,675 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 29,722.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.2 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $148.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

