Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 253.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,157.94 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,899.31 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,002.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,897.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.