Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE UBER opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

